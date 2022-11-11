Permit of private foster home revoked after couple charged with child abuse

Montree Sintawichai, who was in charge of Child Protection House 3 foster home, along with his wife, on November 3 was charged with alleged physical abuse and forcing the children under his care to work as cheap labour at his resort.

Late last month, the foundation, which takes care of 55 abandoned children, made headlines after a group of university students who carried out voluntary work there covertly shot a video clip of two teachers beating seven or eight children aged between 10 and 17.

The ministry’s revocation order, signed by Samut Songkram acting governor Sirisak Sirimangkhala, took immediate effect, although it allows the foundation to file an appeal within 15 days.

National Police deputy chief Pol General Surachet Hakparn said that preliminary investigation showed the foster home has violated the laws by taking in children aged below 10 years and failing to provide a certified social worker to oversee the 12 children currently under its care. This forced the authorities to revoke its permit.

Surachet added that officials are gathering evidence, if any, to consider filing an additional child trafficking charge against Montree and his wife on top of physical abuse and child labour charges.

Police expect the investigation to conclude by next week.