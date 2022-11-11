Tight security in Skytrain stations, trains ahead of Apec Summit
Security measures will be stepped up in Bangkok’s Skytrain mass-transit system during the 2022 Apec Summit next week, its operator BTS said on Friday.
Surapong Laoha-Unya, chief executive officer of Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTS), said the company is coordinating with the Royal Thai Police to boost security along its Green and Gold lines from November 14 to 19, when leaders from 21 member countries of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) gather in the city.
Special security measures are being taken to build confidence and ensure every Skytrain passenger’s safety, he said.
The CEO also maintained that all 60 stations of the three Skytrain lines will operate as usual from 5.30am to midnight during the summit next week.
However, more than 300 explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) officials and explosive ordnance reconnaissance (EOR) teams will be on standby and regularly check all trains and stations.
Canine units will also be dispatched at all stations to conduct random searches for prohibited materials, such as weapons or sharp objects. These steps are being taken in addition to security cameras operating round the clock.