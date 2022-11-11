Tight security in Skytrain stations, trains ahead of Apec Summit

The CEO also maintained that all 60 stations of the three Skytrain lines will operate as usual from 5.30am to midnight during the summit next week.

However, more than 300 explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) officials and explosive ordnance reconnaissance (EOR) teams will be on standby and regularly check all trains and stations.

Canine units will also be dispatched at all stations to conduct random searches for prohibited materials, such as weapons or sharp objects. These steps are being taken in addition to security cameras operating round the clock.