Thailand lifts lid for World Toilet Day as one-third of loos fail hygiene test

One-third of public toilets checked at 99,814 venues across Thailand between 2019 and 2022 failed to meet international standards, according to a survey by his ministry.

Toilets at fresh-food markets are the worst culprits, judging from a separate survey by the Department of Health between October 14 and 21.

More than two-thirds of respondents (68.68%) wanted to see improvements at market toilets, followed by those at public parks (39.85%) and roadsides (38.48%).

Toilets in malls got the biggest thumbs-up for cleanliness (68.46%), followed by filling stations (55.30%).

Worryingly, only 35.82% of respondents were happy with toilets in hospitals.