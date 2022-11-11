Thailand looking to China to solve fertiliser shortage: Commerce minister

The fertiliser price soared after Russia, one of the world’s largest producers, was hit by sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine in February.

Jurin said Thailand was now speeding up imports of fertiliser from Russia and Kazakhstan.

He added that the price of fertiliser depends on the price of the fuel used to produce it.

“If the price of oil and gas come down, the fertiliser price in the domestic market will get cheaper,” Jurin said.

Meanwhile the Commerce Ministry would combat profiteering from fertiliser by enforcing the law against overpricing of controlled goods, which carries punishment of up to seven years in prison, he said.

