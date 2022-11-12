14 Bangkok bus routes diverted to avoid Apec road closures

Sections of Ratchadapisek, Duang Phitak, Ploenchit, Wireless and Ratchadamri roads will be closed to allow Apec leaders’ motorcades to travel between their hotels and the summit venue.

The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) announced on Friday that 14 bus routes will use detours to bypass the closed roads.

Two bus routes will detour all day from November 16-19:

- No 185 (Rangsit to Khlong Toei)

- No 136 (Khlong Toei to Mo Chit 2)

Bus routes detouring from 6pm to 6am:

- No 25 (Phraeksa-Tha Chang)

- No 505 (Pak Kret-Lumpini Park)

- No 508 (Pak Nam-Ratchaworadit Pier)

- No 2 (Samrong-Flower Market)

- No 511 (Pak Nam-Southern Bus Terminal)

- No 13 (Rama IX-Khlong Toei)

- No 77 (Sathu Pradit-Mo Chit 2)

- No 62 (Sathu Pradit Pier-Victory Monument)

- No 76 (Samae Dam-Pratunam)

- No 15 (Kanlapaphruek-Bang Lamphu)

- No A3 (Don Muang-Lumpini Park)

- No 501 (Minburi-Hua Lamphong)

Details of each bus route can be checked at www.bmta.co.th/en/bus-lines.