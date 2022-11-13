Tak Bai's 'king of salted fish' ready to tease palates at Apec gala
Narathiwat’s famous salted Kulao fish will be among the many signature delicacies served up at the Apec Summit gala dinner on Thursday.
A menu along the “Sustainable Thai Gastronomy” theme has been specially designed for the gala, which will be hosted at the Royal Thai Navy Convention Hall in Bangkok.
Deputy government spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said on Sunday that the salted fish – a signature delicacy from the Tak Bai district – has been dubbed the “king of salted fish” due to its mellow texture and unique aroma.
This delicacy has also been registered as a “geographical indication goods” by the Department of Intellectual Property.
“Tak Bai’s signature salted Kulao fish, which goes for between 1,300 and 1,500 baht, is often bought by travellers as a souvenir,” she said.
Rachada added that the authorities are promoting the seafood processing industry to create jobs and generate income for locals in the South.
“The Orang Pantai Community Enterprise’s salted fish has earned a name for itself thanks to the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre’s support in providing land and funds,” she said.
The spokesperson added that the gala dinner aims to highlight Thailand’s potential as the “world’s kitchen”.
Apart from salted Kulao fish, the menu will also include caviar from the Doi Inthanon Royal Project, Pone Yang Kham beef from Sakon Nakhon and wine from Korat.
“This is the perfect opportunity to promote the soft power of Thailand’s cuisine and its plentiful resources,” she said, as she called on Thais to be good hosts during the Apec Summit.
