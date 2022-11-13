Tak Bai's 'king of salted fish' ready to tease palates at Apec gala

Deputy government spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said on Sunday that the salted fish – a signature delicacy from the Tak Bai district – has been dubbed the “king of salted fish” due to its mellow texture and unique aroma.

This delicacy has also been registered as a “geographical indication goods” by the Department of Intellectual Property.

“Tak Bai’s signature salted Kulao fish, which goes for between 1,300 and 1,500 baht, is often bought by travellers as a souvenir,” she said.