Thai Army tasked with 7 missions as Apec leaders head to Bangkok
The Royal Thai Army has been tasked with seven security missions to protect world leaders and their delegations at Apec Economic Leaders’ Week starting in Bangkok on Monday.
Army chief General Narongpan Jitkaewthae said troops and equipment have been deployed to support police security and traffic management.
The military is also conducting intelligence operations to counter possible security threats.
Narongpan said the Army had been tasked with the following seven missions at the Apec summit:
- To provide an honorary guard to welcome Apec leaders.
- To deploy military police to police patrols and checkpoints around Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, the summit venue.
- To deploy 15 units of 30 military dogs to keep security for dignitaries and keep security around important places.
- To deploy Army bomb detection units to man checkpoints.
- To use anti-drone units to take down drones that encroach on Bangkok’s no-fly zone.
- To deploy emergency medical teams from the Army-run Phramongkutklao Hospital, backed up by helicopters for medical evacuation.
- To stage Army Band performances for Apec delegates.
The Army has also stepped up Thailand’s border security ahead of the summit, he added.