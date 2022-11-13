Thai Army tasked with 7 missions as Apec leaders head to Bangkok

- To provide an honorary guard to welcome Apec leaders.

- To deploy military police to police patrols and checkpoints around Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, the summit venue.

- To deploy 15 units of 30 military dogs to keep security for dignitaries and keep security around important places.

- To deploy Army bomb detection units to man checkpoints.

- To use anti-drone units to take down drones that encroach on Bangkok’s no-fly zone.

- To deploy emergency medical teams from the Army-run Phramongkutklao Hospital, backed up by helicopters for medical evacuation.

- To stage Army Band performances for Apec delegates.

The Army has also stepped up Thailand’s border security ahead of the summit, he added.