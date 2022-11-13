Prayut presents 3 pillars for post-pandemic recovery in Asean
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha proposed three pillars to help build a resilient, sustainable Asean region in the post-pandemic era.
Prayut was speaking at the 2nd Asean Global Dialogue in Phnom Penh on Sunday. The first dialogue was held in Cambodia 10 years ago in 2012.
In his speech, Prayut complimented Cambodian PM Hun Sen for reviving the dialogue, so leaders and representatives of international organisations can exchange ideas on sustainable growth in the post-Covid-19 era, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said.
“The world is recovering gradually amid various challenges, so Asean should start working immediately to create a sustainable future for people,” Anucha said quoting Prayut.
He added that Prayut also presented three pillars to promote resilience and sustainability in the region:
• Promoting health and building a good social protection system to help people, especially the vulnerable, overcome crises.
• Applying the bio-circular-green (BCG) economy model to help the economy recover sustainably by utilising environmentally friendly technology and innovation.
• Promoting partnerships for development at all levels via the exchange of knowledge, technologies and innovation, as well as activities to boost potential and fundraising in fields that meet mutual interest.
“The prime minister believes that mutual benefits and cooperation will help boost relationships, maintain peace and boost efficiency for the region and the world,” Anucha said.
He added that Prayut confirmed Thailand’s intention to work on sustainable development and drive Asean towards sustainability without leaving anyone behind.
