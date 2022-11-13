Prayut presents 3 pillars for post-pandemic recovery in Asean

In his speech, Prayut complimented Cambodian PM Hun Sen for reviving the dialogue, so leaders and representatives of international organisations can exchange ideas on sustainable growth in the post-Covid-19 era, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said.

“The world is recovering gradually amid various challenges, so Asean should start working immediately to create a sustainable future for people,” Anucha said quoting Prayut.

He added that Prayut also presented three pillars to promote resilience and sustainability in the region:

• Promoting health and building a good social protection system to help people, especially the vulnerable, overcome crises.

• Applying the bio-circular-green (BCG) economy model to help the economy recover sustainably by utilising environmentally friendly technology and innovation.

• Promoting partnerships for development at all levels via the exchange of knowledge, technologies and innovation, as well as activities to boost potential and fundraising in fields that meet mutual interest.