19 Bangkok hotels selected for Apec delegations
The Foreign Ministry has selected 19 hotels in Bangkok to accommodate dignitaries and their entourages during the Apec Summit this week.
Each of the 19 hotels has been allocated delegations from different countries and organisations. They are:
• Sukhothai Bangkok: Australia
• Siam Kempinski Hotel: Canada
• Sheraton Grand Sukhumvit: Chile and Papua New Guinea
• Mandarin Oriental: China
• Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel: Hong Kong, Cambodia, World Trade Organisation and Pacific Economic Cooperation Council
• Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok: Indonesia
• Shangri-La Bangkok: South Korea, Russia and International Monetary Fund
• The Conrad Bangkok: Japan
• Waldorf Astoria Bangkok: Malaysia
• Grand Hyatt Erawan: Brunei
• Banyan Tree Bangkok: Mexico
• The Rosewood Bangkok: New Zealand
• The Okura Prestige Bangkok: Peru
• Marriott Marquis Queen's Park Hotel: The Philippines
• Park Hyatt Bangkok: Singapore
• Anantara Siam Bangkok: The United States
• The Athenee Hotel: Vietnam and Taiwan
• The SO/ Bangkok Hotel: France
• St Regis Bangkok: Saudi Arabia.