Nuan, The Presenter of Apec 2022

Sex: Female

Colour: White, dark brown, orange

First spotted: More than two years ago at the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Location: Faculty of Science, Mahidol University and Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Activities: Relaxing in a grass field when she is not entertaining staff or catching rodents!

Nuan is considered one of Thailand’s “soft powers” for her role in promoting the all-important summit on Instagram, with photos of her going viral on October 1.

Nuan’s “history” is in line with the Apec 2022's concept “Open. Connect. Balance” as she has travelled between Mahidol University and the Foreign Affairs Ministry with her feline friends.