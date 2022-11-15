background-defaultbackground-default
Nuan, The Presenter of Apec 2022

TUESDAY, November 15, 2022
THE NATION

Nuan - The Presenter for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok on November 18 and 19

Nuan is considered of Thailand's Soft Power for her role in promoting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (#APEC) Summit in Bangkok on Nov 18-19, held under the concept "Open. Connect. Balance."
 

Sex: Female

Colour: White, dark brown, orange

First spotted: More than two years ago at the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Location: Faculty of Science, Mahidol University and Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Activities: Relaxing in a grass field when she is not entertaining staff or catching rodents!

Nuan is considered one of Thailand’s “soft powers” for her role in promoting the all-important summit on Instagram, with photos of her going viral on October 1.

Nuan’s “history” is in line with the Apec 2022's concept “Open. Connect. Balance” as she has travelled between Mahidol University and the Foreign Affairs Ministry with her feline friends.

THE NATION
