Varawut showcases Thailand’s environmental achievements at the Thailand Pavilion during COP27 in Egypt
Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Varawut Silpa-archa on Monday (November 14) visited the Thailand Pavilion at the Sharm El Sheikh International Convention Centre in Egypt.
Egypt is hosting the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as the 27th Conference of the Parties or COP27 from November 6 to 18.
The Thailand Pavilion was organised by the Department of Environmental Quality Promotion.
Accompanying Varawut were ministry permanent secretary Jatuporn Buruspat, Department of Marine and Coastal Resources director-general Atthaphol Charoenchansa, Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning Office secretary-general Phirun Saiyasitpanich, president of Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization (TGO) Wijarn Simachaya, and TGO executive director Kiatchai Maitriwong.
Varawut and followers also attended the “Youth Messages to the World Leaders” forum together with youth representatives from Thailand and other countries under the 27th United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.
Varawut said climate change is a global issue that affects every life on earth, therefore nations from around the world must meet every year to drive the policies and working plans to achieve tangible climate results. “Floods, water runoffs, droughts, forest fires, and earthquakes are nature’s warning signs that we must take the climate issues seriously,” he said. “Every party must work together to mitigate the impact of climate change sustainably.”
The Thailand Pavilion at COP27 showcases Thailand’s achievements in tackling global warming problems under the United Nations Framework on Climate Change. Visitors can learn about climate change actions and projects implemented in the country through exhibitions and presentations. The pavilion also serves as a platform for the exchange of opinions, information, knowledge and experiences in climate change among nation leaders and COP27 participants. All visitors to the Thailand Pavilion will receive leatherback sea turtle and dugong fabric bags as a souvenir from the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources.
Varawut also visited the Saudi Arabia Pavilion which highlights the SGI (Saudi Green Initiative) in four aspects: Creating a carbon economy, increasing green spaces, conserving rare animals and ecosystems, and promoting sustainable development. Saudi Arabia aims to reduce carbon emissions by 278 million tonnes per year and plant 1 billion trees by 2030.
At 4 pm on Monday (local time), Varawut, Jatuporn and Phirun attended a bilateral talk session with Netherlands’ representatives for international water management to discuss a sustainable water management plan.
