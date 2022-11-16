Varawut showcases Thailand’s environmental achievements at the Thailand Pavilion during COP27 in Egypt

Egypt is hosting the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as the 27th Conference of the Parties or COP27 from November 6 to 18.

The Thailand Pavilion was organised by the Department of Environmental Quality Promotion.

Accompanying Varawut were ministry permanent secretary Jatuporn Buruspat, Department of Marine and Coastal Resources director-general Atthaphol Charoenchansa, Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning Office secretary-general Phirun Saiyasitpanich, president of Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization (TGO) Wijarn Simachaya, and TGO executive director Kiatchai Maitriwong.





Varawut and followers also attended the “Youth Messages to the World Leaders” forum together with youth representatives from Thailand and other countries under the 27th United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Varawut said climate change is a global issue that affects every life on earth, therefore nations from around the world must meet every year to drive the policies and working plans to achieve tangible climate results. “Floods, water runoffs, droughts, forest fires, and earthquakes are nature’s warning signs that we must take the climate issues seriously,” he said. “Every party must work together to mitigate the impact of climate change sustainably.”