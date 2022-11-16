Thailand stages music, light show to welcome 29th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting
Thailand's Ministry of Tourism and Sports and Ministry of Culture have staged vibrant music and light shows along the country's largest river of Chao Phraya, while preparing exquisite souvenir sets to welcome world leaders and representatives attending the upcoming 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Meeting.
The show is scheduled to be staged at many famous scenic spots and bridges along the Chao Phraya River from November 12 to 27.
The performance is based on Thailand's unique national culture and history, featuring fireworks and cultural activities to showcase the traditional stories and rich culture of the Chao Phraya River, as well as the enthusiasm and friendliness of the Thai people.
"Thailand's Ministry of Tourism [and Sports] staged a music and light show at famous scenic spots on both sides of the Chao Phraya River to show people that Thailand is ready for the meeting of the APEC leaders. The ministry warmly welcomes the leaders who came to Bangkok to attend the meeting to enjoy the beautiful night view of the Chao Phraya River, and I believe that Thailand will benefit a lot from this meeting," said the country's Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn.
In addition, the Ministry of Culture of Thailand prepared seven exquisite souvenirs for the participating leaders, with their design, material selection and production closely correlated to the concept of green environmental protection and sustainable development.
The set includes engravings from recycled metals made with handcrafted techniques that have been passed down for over 700 years, silver jewelry boxes made by Thai folk craftsmen, silver photo frames and rattan storage boxes made by Thai traditional handicraft schools, and commemorative coins for the leader's meeting.
"The souvenirs of this meeting not only have distinctive Thai cultural characteristics, but also have practicality, and also reflect the concept of sustainable development. Therefore, the design of the souvenirs should combine Thai characteristics, internationalization and practicality. At the same time, these souvenirs are also in line with the purpose of this conference, which is to promote sustainable economic development," said the country's Culture Minister Itthiphol Khunpluem.