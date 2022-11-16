Thailand stages music, light show to welcome 29th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting

The performance is based on Thailand's unique national culture and history, featuring fireworks and cultural activities to showcase the traditional stories and rich culture of the Chao Phraya River, as well as the enthusiasm and friendliness of the Thai people.

"Thailand's Ministry of Tourism [and Sports] staged a music and light show at famous scenic spots on both sides of the Chao Phraya River to show people that Thailand is ready for the meeting of the APEC leaders. The ministry warmly welcomes the leaders who came to Bangkok to attend the meeting to enjoy the beautiful night view of the Chao Phraya River, and I believe that Thailand will benefit a lot from this meeting," said the country's Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn.

In addition, the Ministry of Culture of Thailand prepared seven exquisite souvenirs for the participating leaders, with their design, material selection and production closely correlated to the concept of green environmental protection and sustainable development.



