National Artist Chalermchai unhappy over planned transfer of Chiang Rai governor

In a video clip, Chalermchai praised Passakorn for his knowledge of the arts, adding that he did not know the reasons why the Chiang Rai governor would be transferred.

He explained he had cooperated with Passakorn in organising Thailand Biennale, Chiang Rai 2023 since Passakorn was the provincial deputy governor.

“I was glad when Passakorn was chosen as Chiang Rai governor as he knows the arts,” Chalermchai added.

Chalermchai said he had invested as much as 35 million baht to build the Tankhun Art Gallery at Wat Rong Khun to support the event.

He said it “would be hard to place hope in Puttipong” in organising the big art exhibition because he had already built a strong relationship with Passakorn.

“Thailand Biennale, Chiang Rai 2023 has actually given me a headache because the budget for organising this art exhibition has been cut a lot,” Chalermchai said.