National Artist Chalermchai unhappy over planned transfer of Chiang Rai governor
The Cabinet’s approval to transfer the Chiang Rai governor has affected plans to organise the "Thailand Biennale, Chiang Rai 2023" art event, National Artist Chalermchai Kositpipat bemoaned on Wednesday.
According to an Interior Ministry proposal, 26 provincial governors and 11 inspectors under the ministry would be transferred once His Majesty the King graciously gives the go-ahead.
Chiang Rai Governor Passakorn Boonyaluck is expected to become Krabi governor, while Krabi Governor Puttipong Sirimat will take over from Passakorn.
In a video clip, Chalermchai praised Passakorn for his knowledge of the arts, adding that he did not know the reasons why the Chiang Rai governor would be transferred.
He explained he had cooperated with Passakorn in organising Thailand Biennale, Chiang Rai 2023 since Passakorn was the provincial deputy governor.
“I was glad when Passakorn was chosen as Chiang Rai governor as he knows the arts,” Chalermchai added.
Chalermchai said he had invested as much as 35 million baht to build the Tankhun Art Gallery at Wat Rong Khun to support the event.
He said it “would be hard to place hope in Puttipong” in organising the big art exhibition because he had already built a strong relationship with Passakorn.
“Thailand Biennale, Chiang Rai 2023 has actually given me a headache because the budget for organising this art exhibition has been cut a lot,” Chalermchai said.
He pointed out that Chiang Rai locals and foreigners were hoping the art exhibition would be "great". He also expected the event to generate a large amount of revenue for the province.
“It is now a government matter, not mine. I thought I would give up on it because I cannot take it anymore,” he added.
The Cabinet’s approval to transfer the Chiang Rai governor has reportedly shocked locals as Passakorn was in the post for just a short time.
Apart from organising Thailand Biennale, Passakorn had committed to promoting tourism during the high season and tackling air pollution in the province.
Related stories: