Thailand’s National Artist Chalermchai reveals retirement plans

He was speaking at a press conference held by the Art Bridge Chiang Rai on Thursday to announce the construction of a provincial contemporary gallery.
“I will retire and live peacefully when I am 70 because it is enough for me,” the celebrated artist said.
Chalermchai’s paintings have been exhibited worldwide and he is known for his use of Buddhist imagery in his creations.
Related stories:
He was honoured as a National Artist in 2011 by Thailand's National Culture Commission.
Among his works is Wat Rong Khun, an ornate white Buddhist temple being built in his native Chiang Rai province. Work on the temple was started in 1997, and still continues.
Published : October 15, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Oct 15, 2021
Published : Oct 15, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 15, 2021
Published : Oct 15, 2021
Published : Oct 15, 2021
Published : Oct 15, 2021