Fri, October 15, 2021

life

Thailand’s National Artist Chalermchai reveals retirement plans

Thailand’s famous National Artist Chalermchai Kositpipat has announced that he will retire in three years when he turns 70.

He was speaking at a press conference held by the Art Bridge Chiang Rai on Thursday to announce the construction of a provincial contemporary gallery.

“I will retire and live peacefully when I am 70 because it is enough for me,” the celebrated artist said.

Chalermchai’s paintings have been exhibited worldwide and he is known for his use of Buddhist imagery in his creations.

He was honoured as a National Artist in 2011 by Thailand's National Culture Commission.

Among his works is Wat Rong Khun, an ornate white Buddhist temple being built in his native Chiang Rai province. Work on the temple was started in 1997, and still continues.

Published : October 15, 2021

By : THE NATION

