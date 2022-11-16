Isoc sets up war room to monitor security during Apec summit
The Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc) has set up a war room in parallel with the government’s operations command to monitor the security situation during the Apec Summit this week.
Isoc secretary-general General Ukrit Boontanon set up the special war room for holding daily meetings three times a day from Monday to Saturday.
During the meeting on Wednesday morning, Ukrit was informed by Isoc offices around the country that no security threat had been detected so far.
Ukrit instructed Isoc offices to cooperate with other government agencies in monitoring the situation for any untoward incident during the summit.
The offices were also instructed to lend full support to the Royal Thai Police and Interior Ministry in keeping tight security.
Ukrit said Isoc is also urging the public to alert it if they detect any suspicious incident by calling hotline 1374 or contacting the command via its Line account @1374 any time of the day or night.