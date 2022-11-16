First-prize winner of government lottery must wait until Nov 21 to get money

Since the GLO is located at Government Complex in Nonthaburi, the winners of the first prize would have to wait for the GLO to open on November 21.

The wait would be applied to both printed ticket and digital versions of the government lottery, he said.

But winners of prizes from second prizes to two and three digits can claim money from any branches of Krung Thai Bank, Government Savings Bank and Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives in case they buy printed ticket versions, Noon said.

Those who win second and other prizes apart from the first prize for the digital version can claim their rewards immediately by using the Pao Tang app of the Krung Thai Bank, the GLO director added.