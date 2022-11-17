Prawit welcomes French president as he arrives at Don Mueang
French President Emmanuel Macron was welcomed by Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan after his entourage landed at Don Mueang International Airport on Wednesday night.
Macron was accompanied by France’s Foreign Minister and European Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna. The president’s 120-member entourage included reporters.
It is the first time in 16 years that a French president is making an official visit to Thailand.
Macron will be among the special guests to attend the Apec Summit this week.
He was scheduled to meet Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha at Government House. Prayut will also host a lunch in the French president's honour.
After bilateral discussions, the two sides are expected to come out with a joint statement on cooperation, according to a road map for strengthening Thai-French relations.
The 2022-24 road map was signed by the two leaders in Paris on February 22.
It focuses on cooperation in politics, stability, economy, two peoples and global affairs to make the two nations strategic partners.