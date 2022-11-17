Trade, investments in focus as Jurin, Don kick off Apec Ministerial Meeting
Thailand’s Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai jointly kicked off the 33rd Apec Ministerial Meeting (AMM) on Thursday morning.
The plenary session on “Balanced, Inclusive and Sustainable Growth” was held at Ballroom Hall 1-2 of the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre ahead of the Apec Summit on Friday and Saturday.
In his opening speech, Jurin said the meeting would focus on trade and investments and it would allow Apec economic ministers to follow up on the operations of Apec throughout the year.
Jurin said the meeting would also define the direction of Apec to cope with the current global trade situation and the direction would attach importance to all sectors and would promote free trade and investments for open, sustainable, and connected trade and investments.
Jurin told the meeting that the Apec Summit was being held this year under the theme “Open. Connect. Balance.” He said Thailand has operational plans to push economic cooperation under the theme.
For example under the “Open” theme, Thailand would push for open opportunities for trade and investments among Apec members and would propose economic cooperation to establish free trade agreements.
To show Thailand’s seriousness to push for open economic cooperation, Bangkok played a role in supporting a bilateral trade system and the role of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) during a meeting in May 2022 and during the WTO ministerial meeting in June 2022 in Switzerland.
Jurin said he hoped that the 33rd AMM would lead to proposals for development of Apec operations.He urged the participants to use the ministerial meeting as a chance to drive for continual operations of Apec this year and in the future.