Trade, investments in focus as Jurin, Don kick off Apec Ministerial Meeting

Jurin said the meeting would also define the direction of Apec to cope with the current global trade situation and the direction would attach importance to all sectors and would promote free trade and investments for open, sustainable, and connected trade and investments.

Jurin told the meeting that the Apec Summit was being held this year under the theme “Open. Connect. Balance.” He said Thailand has operational plans to push economic cooperation under the theme.

For example under the “Open” theme, Thailand would push for open opportunities for trade and investments among Apec members and would propose economic cooperation to establish free trade agreements.