Exat warns it will take action against netizens for incorrect Apec sign, flags

The sign said “Welcom to APEC 2022” and also showed flags of G20 member countries instead of Apec.

Exat said several people edited and shared the image, which features Exat’s logo. Whether it was done intentionally or unintentionally, it has caused damage to the department, Exat said.

Therefore, its legal department issued an announcement asking people to delete any fake pictures or messages within 24 hours or they will face legal action.

The department later clarified that it would proceed with legal action only against those “who edited the image with vulgar language or against morality”.