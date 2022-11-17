Prayut, Macron pledge to boost economic cooperation

Prayut said he believed Macron’s visit would strengthen ties and cooperation between the two countries, which would lead to tangible results.

The prime minister also thanked the French president for supporting Thailand’s role in hosting the Apec Summit as the kingdom needed support from France as a member of the G7 and the G20.

Macron in turn thanked Prayut for the warm welcome and appreciated the progress in cooperation between the two countries on several projects.