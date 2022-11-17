Prayut, Macron pledge to boost economic cooperation
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and visiting French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to expand cooperation between the two countries at a meeting at Government House on Thursday.
Prayut received Macron at the Si Nga Chang Room in the Thai Kufah Building at 11am.
Macron is the first French president to visit Thailand in 16 years.
During the meeting, Prayut expressed admiration for the continued development of bilateral ties between the two nations.
Prayut said he believed Macron’s visit would strengthen ties and cooperation between the two countries, which would lead to tangible results.
The prime minister also thanked the French president for supporting Thailand’s role in hosting the Apec Summit as the kingdom needed support from France as a member of the G7 and the G20.
Macron in turn thanked Prayut for the warm welcome and appreciated the progress in cooperation between the two countries on several projects.
The French president said the cooperation, including the development of the Theos 2 satellite, had continued despite the Covid-19 crisis.
Macros also admired Thailand’s preparations for the Apec Summit and said France supported the summit because it believed in multilateral cooperation in trade and investment, peacekeeping and environment protection.
The two sides also pledged to expand economic cooperation, especially under a Bio-Circular-Green economy.