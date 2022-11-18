Thailand and Japan boost ties to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha hosted Japan’s Kishida Fumio at Government House after their foreign ministers had signed “The Five-Year Joint Action Plan on Japan-Thailand Strategic Economic Partnership” earlier on Thursday.

Japan remains the biggest foreign investor in Thailand, driven by its vast auto manufacturing hubs in the Eastern Economic Corridor.

The Thai Foreign Ministry said the Five-Year Joint Action Plan will serve as a mid-term guideline for the economic relationship from 2022-2026 in three areas of cooperation:

– Human resource development, regulatory reform, innovation

– The Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Economy

– Infrastructure

The ministry said the elevation of ties “reflected the shared strong determination to advance cooperation on all fronts amidst present and emerging challenges of the evolving regional and global landscapes”.

The two leaders also welcomed the 135th anniversary of Thailand-Japan relations on Thursday.

Photo provided by the Government House

Full Joint Statement can be viewed here.