3 rare species spotted in upper Gulf of Thailand
Members of the Marine and Coastal Resources Department trawling the Gulf of Thailand spotted three very rare species off the coasts of three provinces.
The officials were surveying the waters along Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram and Phetchaburi from Monday to Thursday and spotted:
- An Irrawaddy dolphin (Orcaella brevirostris): Spotted at the mouth of Tha Chin River in Samut Sakhon and near the coast of Phetchaburi in Ban Laem district.
- A finless porpoise (Neophocaena phocaenoides): Seen near the coast of Samut Sakhon.
- 12 Bryde’s whales (Balaenoptera edeni): Spotted near the coast of Samut Sakhon.
The officials were able to photograph and give identities to six Bryde’s whales. They were named Chao Mee Sap, Chao Kwan Khao, Mae Sakhon, Chao Sarin, Mae Wandee and Jao Wanrung.
Veterinarians also managed to get close enough to check eight whales and found them to be breathing normally and in a generally healthy condition. However, seven of them had developed skin disease, while the whale named Chao Mee Sap had an abrasion.
The officials said the movements and health of the Bryde’s whales will be constantly monitored.
