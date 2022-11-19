Police chief warns media to stay away from protest clashes

The police chief said a large presence of reporters and photographers in the middle of a clash made it difficult for police to perform their duty and puts them at risk of injury.

He also said that sometimes there are more media people than demonstrators on the frontlines.

“This makes it tough [for police] to do their job. I wonder if anything like this happens in other countries?” Damrongsak asked.

He also pointed out that many of those caught in the middle of the confrontation were YouTubers posing as reporters. “They were not in the media line and did not identify themselves.”



The police chief said further investigation was required to see if any officer committed wrongdoing.

He added that 15 police officers had been injured – one seriously – during their confrontation with “unruly” protesters. The officer with serious injuries is still in the hospital.

A Reuters photographer reportedly sustained minor injuries from hard objects being flung around.