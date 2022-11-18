Ratsadon protesters fume over arrest of leader after being blocked from marching to QSNCC
The Ratsadon Yoot Apec (People Stop Apec) group, which has gathered in Bangkok to protest against the Thai government, on Friday defied security restrictions and marched towards Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC) in Bangkok, the venue of the Apec Summit.
They were intercepted by riot police and one of their leaders, Worawan “Pa Pao” Sae-aung, was arrested.
The arrest enraged protesters who shouted at the police to release her. A monk tried to push into the police shield but he was pushed back.
The protest leaders told their guards to gather at the front of the parade.
They also gave the police 20 minutes to respond to their demands, which included:
- Immediate withdrawal of police from the area.
- Police must allow them to walk safely to Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre
- Police must prostrate themselves at the feet of the protesters
The clashes gradually aggravated as the protesters tried to push into the line of riot police stopping them.
Police reportedly fired one rubber bullet at the protesters while five protesters were caught and pulled along the ground.
Related stories
RELATED