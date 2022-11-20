Investigation into attack on reporters will be fair: Damrongsak

Pol General Damrongsak Kittiprapas said if any police officers were found to have committed wrongdoing that led to the two reporters getting injured, they would be punished accordingly.

Protesters had gathered a few hundred metres from the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, where the Apec Summit was being held and clashes soon broke out, with riot police shooting rubber bullets into the crowd.

Clips of a monk being pushed against a wall and a policeman reportedly attacking a reporter from the online news site, The Matter, went viral. The reporter was attacked even though he shouted out his credentials and showed his press armband.