Can Thai police stop multibillion-baht World Cup gambling? Don’t bet on it

Gambling remains illegal in Thailand for all except the national lottery and horse racing. But that won’t stop Thais from betting about 57.2 billion baht (US$1.6 billion) on the World Cup, according to the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce.

Seeking to stem the tide, national police chief Damrongsak Kittiprapas has instructed his officers to step up monitoring for gambling on the tournament, which kicks off on Sunday at 11pm Thai time.

Underground gambling via illegal lotteries, casinos, cockfighting and Muay Thai is thought to be worth billions of baht per year in Thailand.