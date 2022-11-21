Court accepts lawsuit against Anutin for decriminalising marijuana in Thailand

On November 10, Smith Srisont, a member of the Medical Council and president of the Forensic Physician Association of Thailand, filed a lawsuit naming Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and the Narcotics Control Board (NCB) as co-defendants.

The court accepted the case and set up a panel of judges to deliberate on it. One of the judges has been assigned as an advocacy judge.

The court has not yet decided whether to issue an injunction on the directive as requested in the lawsuit.