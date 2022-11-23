656 people arrested so far for gambling on World Cup matches
The Royal Thai Police on Wednesday said that 656 people had been arrested during the past four days for gambling on results of Fifa World Cup 2022 matches.
Assistant National Police chief Pol Lt-General Phanurat Lakboon said that 454 suspects had been arrested on Tuesday alone in a crackdown on offline and online World Cup gambling.
Three bookmakers, 404 bettors and four bet receivers were arrested for offline gambling while one bookmaker and 42 bettors were arrested for online gambling.
He said police had started cracking down on betting on World Cup matches since Saturday. During the four days, nine bookmakers, 587 bettors and five bet receivers were arrested for offline gambling, while the crackdown on online gambling netted two bookmakers and 67 bettors.
So far, police have seized 729 betting tickets with betting value of 151,820 baht and cash worth 39,240, Phanurat added.