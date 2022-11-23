‘Climate change poses challenges but offers opportunities for positive change’

Apart from flood, drought and forest fires, he said climate change also brought opportunities, such as carbon credit, contributions for developing countries to deal with climate change and green bonds.

"The problem of climate change is bigger than the economy and energy as it affects people directly," he said.

He said the government has launched a policy for green transition, such as carbon capture and utilisation system and tree planting campaign for generating carbon credit.

He added that the government also paid attention to waste management and greenhouse gas reduction in the agriculture and industrial sectors.

"If we can change, it will become an opportunity," he said.

He said the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economy model will enable Thailand to achieve sustainable development goal, adding that technology is a crucial part of the BCG economy model.

"We will be a follower if we wait, but we will be a leader if we do it now," he said, adding that business entrepreneurs should not be careless about sustainable development.