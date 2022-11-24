Arrests over World Cup gambling rise to over 1,200
More than 1,200 people have been arrested for alleged involvement in illegal gambling since the Fifa World Cup kicked off last Sunday, police said on Thursday.
Pol Lt-General Panurat Lakboon, assistant commissioner-general of the Royal Thai Police, said that a total of 1,154 people had been arrested from November 19 and 23 in connection with illegal gambling based on the results of the ongoing 2022 World Cup matches.
Among those arrested were 21 gambling hosts, 1,126 bettors, and seven bet receivers, he said.
In addition, 120 people have been arrested for illegal gambling of World Cup results through the internet — seven of them hosts and 113 bettors — Panurat said.
Altogether, 1,274 people have been arrested and 61,410 baht in cash have been confiscated, involving bets totalling 258,913 baht, he said.