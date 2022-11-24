Thailand has the means to develop green, sustainable economy: symposium speakers

“Greenhouse gas emitters in Thailand include electricity generation, transportation, industrial and agriculture sectors,” he explained. “However, Thailand has an advantage as its forests can absorb 86 million tonnes of greenhouse gas.”

Kiatchai said the key to tackling climate change is maintaining the balance between greenhouse gas emissions and storage, such as increasing forest areas, saving energy, adding renewable energy and using the carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) system.

“With cooperation between the government and the private sector, Thailand has a high chance of becoming the leader in green economy development,” Kiatchai said.

Thailand is working on a number of issues, such as campaigning among companies to undertake carbon footprint calculations, setting up a platform to facilitate carbon credit trade, and training climate change experts, he said.

Voluntary regulations will become compulsory to ensure Thailand can work with other countries to effectively and smoothly tackle climate change, Kiatchai said.

“The TGO is responsible for specifying regulations related to carbon footprint calculations in a bid to gain confidence among banks and investors,” he pointed out.

He also urged organisations to cooperate in enabling Thailand to achieve its net zero carbon emissions goal.

“We believe Thailand can do it,” he added.