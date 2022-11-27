Thai agricultural sector to see K-shaped growth in 2023: EIC

The EIC predicts that tumbling oil prices and the end of Covid controls will lead to a drop in the prices of Thai energy crops (sugar crops, oil palms), as well as para rubber.

However, Thai rice is likely to benefit from India’s rice export curb policy with higher prices and bigger shipments next year.

EIC added that favourable prices of agricultural products will contribute to a rise in sugar cane, cassava, rice, para rubber, and palm oil production in Thailand.