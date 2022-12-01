Environmental impact of chemicals among topics at International Weed Science Congress in Bangkok

Dr Chanya Maneechote, president of the Weed Science Society of Thailand, said the 8th International Weed Science Congress will be held at the Marriott Marquis Queen's Park in Bangkok from December 4-9.

The congress, which will be held in cooperation with the International Weed Science Society, will be attended by more than 400 scientists from 50 countries.

During the congress, several scientists would present their studies on several subjects, including how climate change affects the handling of weeds; biology and ecosystem of weeds; how to get rid of weeds with mixed chemical and non-chemical measures; weed resistance to chemicals, invasion of alien weeds; and parasite weeds, Chanya said.