Myanmar airline to launch Yangon-Chiang Mai flights from Dec 9
Myanmar National Airlines (MNA) has announced it will start flying from Yangon to Chiang Mai every Friday and Sunday from December 9 onwards.
The airline is also offering special discounts for the New Year period on its Yangon-Bangkok flights, with one-way trips costing US$40 (1,390 baht) and round trips costing $74.
“The flight to Bangkok, which is popular among Myanmar nationals, is being offered at a special price as a New Year’s Eve present,” an airline official said.
The airline flies to Bangkok daily and round-trip tickets generally cost $135. Passengers are also eligible for a 15% discount on specific products at all King Power outlets. The promotion runs until December 31.
Schedules can be checked at www.flymna.com
Eleven Media
Asia News Network