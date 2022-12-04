background-defaultbackground-default
FRIDAY, December 30, 2022
Myanmar airline to launch Yangon-Chiang Mai flights from Dec 9

SUNDAY, December 04, 2022

Myanmar National Airlines (MNA) has announced it will start flying from Yangon to Chiang Mai every Friday and Sunday from December 9 onwards.

The airline is also offering special discounts for the New Year period on its Yangon-Bangkok flights, with one-way trips costing US$40 (1,390 baht) and round trips costing $74.

“The flight to Bangkok, which is popular among Myanmar nationals, is being offered at a special price as a New Year’s Eve present,” an airline official said.

 

The airline flies to Bangkok daily and round-trip tickets generally cost $135. Passengers are also eligible for a 15% discount on specific products at all King Power outlets. The promotion runs until December 31.

Schedules can be checked at www.flymna.com

Eleven Media

Asia News Network

TAGS
MyanmarYangonChiang MaiAirlineMNA
