Thais can now apply for a new passport at this year's Red Cross Fair
The issuance of 70 passports daily will be one of the key highlights at this year’s Red Cross Fair.
The fair is being held as a hybrid event – both at Lumpini Park and online – from December 8 to 18.
Deputy government spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said 70 passport applications will be accepted daily at the Foreign Ministry booth near Gate 3 of the park near Rama IV Road.
Queue numbers will be distributed from 1pm and applications will be processed until 8pm.
This service is only available to the general public, excluding diplomats, government officials, Buddhist monks and those seeking passports for the Haj pilgrimage, Rachada added.
Applicants can pay 1,500 baht for a 10-year passport or 1,000 baht for a five-year one, as well as 40 baht for their passports to be mailed to them.
Applicants below the age of 20 will need to have a parent with them, she said.
This year’s fair is being held in honour of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother’s 90th birthday and is themed “Nine Decades under the Queen’s Grace”. Rachada said the fair will mark Her Majesty’s work as Thai Red Cross Society’s president for 66 years.
Apart from activities honouring Her Majesty, there will also be mini-concerts, stalls selling products, games and even a fortune teller online, she said.
Blood donations can be made from 5pm to 9pm, and those who cannot attend the fair in person can visit online via http://www.งานกาชาด.com/