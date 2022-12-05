background-defaultbackground-default
QR code on traffic tickets can be used to pay fines online, ministry clarifies

MONDAY, December 05, 2022

People can pay fines online via Quick Response (QR) code on traffic tickets issued by traffic police, the Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry made this remark after fake news went viral among netizens, asking people to avoid paying fines via QR code on traffic tickets.

"The QR code on a traffic ticket can be scanned to pay the fine," DES Ministry spokesperson Noppawan Huajaimun said, citing the Royal Thai Police's remark.

She added that traffic police will issue traffic tickets to the driver directly or put the ticket in front of vehicles in case they cannot find the driver.

"Hence, we would like to ask people not to believe and not share such fake news on social media," she added.

 

Fake news can be reported at www.antifakenewscenter.com, AFNCThailand on Twitter, the @antifakenewscenter Line account or by calling the hotline on 1111 ext 87.

