Be compassionate to save this world, advise business leaders

This was highlighted by Duangkamol Limpuangthip, head of SME Banking Group at the Bank of Ayudhya, who told us about an “embarrassing but enlightening” experience she had while travelling upcountry.

She checked into her hotel and upon getting to her room, she said, she could not find toothpaste in the set of complimentary toiletries. So, obviously, she called the front desk to complain.

A housekeeping staff then showed up to explain that her toothpaste was actually a tablet. This was the hotel’s small contribution to reducing plastic waste.

Another example she cited was a tiny Thai business that sells bamboo toothbrushes, which have now caught the eye of many international five-star hotels.

Duangkamol said these little gestures can mean a lot to the environment.

She was speaking at the Sustainability Forum 2023 hosted by the Nation Group’s Bangkokbiz news last month.

Duangkamol was among several local and foreign business representatives to share their thoughts on driving the Thai economy towards sustainability.

She said green products and services are becoming popular because more and more people are concerned about the environment.

She also said that the Bank of Ayudhya has come up with a funding model for green businesses and suppliers of green energy. It is also ready to support enterprises that apply the concept of a circular economy.