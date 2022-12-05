Shopee halts direct bank transfers after customer loses about 50,000 baht

On Saturday, a Facebook user going by the name Guft Sichol said her Siam Commercial Bank account tied to her Shopee account had been emptied. She said she had more than 50,000 baht, but on Saturday she found out that she only had 400 baht left.

Her statement showed that nine transfers had been made from her account to Sips Shopeepay (Thailand) Co Ltd on December 1 and 2. The total amount transferred was 49,396 and there was no sign of the money in her ShopeePay e-wallet either.

The Facebooker said she had made no purchases from Shopee on those days.

Upon calling Siam Commercial Bank, she was told that the bank could do nothing because she had given consent to direct transfers by tying her account to Shopee.

Shopee, meanwhile, had not responded to the post as of press time.