Living in the future: Thailand 2030

The current situation:

- Residents spend an average of 11.4 hours per day in their homes.

- More Than 43% of respondents think smart technology is a necessity.

- There are over 800 million smart wearable devices.

- With smart devices for healthcare, doctors can cut the disease diagnosis time by 15 hours per week.

- Smart wearables will increase the efficiency of exercises by 20%.

- Technology-connected living can expand people’s life expectancy to an average of 72.2 years, an increase of 24 years compared to 70 years ago.

- Land prices are on a continuous rise. In Bangkok, they have been rising by 8% per year.

- A jump in land prices coupled with the economy expanding by just 2.5% per year will see many more people become landless.

Our world in the future will become more complicated because:

- Urban expansion is lead to increased social issues.

- Economic recession obviously makes daily life more expensive.

- There are more environmental crises because of garbage and pollution.

- A rising number of elderly is changing population demographics.

- Social gaps are widened because of attitudes and behaviour of people in different age groups.