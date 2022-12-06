Living in the future: Thailand 2030
Are you ready for a host of challenges and the unavoidable wave of high technology less than a decade from now?
The current situation:
- Residents spend an average of 11.4 hours per day in their homes.
- More Than 43% of respondents think smart technology is a necessity.
- There are over 800 million smart wearable devices.
- With smart devices for healthcare, doctors can cut the disease diagnosis time by 15 hours per week.
- Smart wearables will increase the efficiency of exercises by 20%.
- Technology-connected living can expand people’s life expectancy to an average of 72.2 years, an increase of 24 years compared to 70 years ago.
- Land prices are on a continuous rise. In Bangkok, they have been rising by 8% per year.
- A jump in land prices coupled with the economy expanding by just 2.5% per year will see many more people become landless.
Our world in the future will become more complicated because:
- Urban expansion is lead to increased social issues.
- Economic recession obviously makes daily life more expensive.
- There are more environmental crises because of garbage and pollution.
- A rising number of elderly is changing population demographics.
- Social gaps are widened because of attitudes and behaviour of people in different age groups.
Future trends that will usher in significant changes:
- Smart homes and 3D-printed houses
- Robotics healthcare
- Smart wearables
- No more real privacy
- Universal design for inclusiveness
- Space sharing, efficient use of space
- People will shift to rented houses
- Return to plastic use
- Culture of preparedness
- Social distancing
Thai society in 2030
> Inequality: many people cannot afford to own expensive digital technologies.
> Privileges: only rich people will have the privilege to make use of advanced technologies and comfortably living.
> Low-cost living: the state will have to help a lot of people who cannot access basic infrastructure and welfare. Assistance will focus on quantity, not quality.
So are you ready for a host of challenges and the unavoidable wave of high technology less than a decade from now?