Rattanakosin Island committee approves repairs to Memorial Bridge

The government should inform the public three months in advance before the bridge would be closed to minimise impact on commuters, assistant government spokesman Lt-General Phatchasak Patirooppanon said.

The meeting, which was the second this year, was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister General Prawit Wongsuwan,was held as a teleconference from the Five Provinces Bordering Forest Preservation Foundation.

The Memorial Bridge is a bascule bridge over Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, connecting Phra Nakhon and Thonburi districts.