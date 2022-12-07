Rattanakosin Island committee approves repairs to Memorial Bridge
The Committee for the Conservation and Development of Rattanakosin Island and Old Cities Wednesday approved the restoration of Bangkok’s Memorial Bridge in two years.
The government should inform the public three months in advance before the bridge would be closed to minimise impact on commuters, assistant government spokesman Lt-General Phatchasak Patirooppanon said.
The meeting, which was the second this year, was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister General Prawit Wongsuwan,was held as a teleconference from the Five Provinces Bordering Forest Preservation Foundation.
The Memorial Bridge is a bascule bridge over Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, connecting Phra Nakhon and Thonburi districts.
The bridge was opened on April 6, 1932 by King Prajadhipok (Rama VII) in commemoration of the 150th anniversary of the Chakri dynasty and the foundation of Bangkok, shortly before the Siamese coup d'état of June 4, 1932. In English the bridge is commonly referred to as Memorial Bridge, however in Thai it is known as Phra Phuttayotfa Bridge after King Phutthayotfa Chulalok (Rama I), the first king of the Chakri dynasty.
Phatchasak said the committee saw that the restoration was necessary to preserve the bridge as a national asset for future generations to see and use and for the safety of commuters.
The spokesman said the committee also acknowledged the progress of the drafting of operation plans for the conservation and development of 12 old cities in 12 provinces.
The committee approved in principle the establishment of Rajdamnoen Centre 1 and Rajdamnoen Centre 2 in the outer area of Ratanakosin Island as learning centres.
The spokesman said the committee endorsed the construction of the Siriraj Hospital station to link two electric train routes and a new hospital building of Siriraj.
The panel also gave the green light for the restoration of the old Nan city hall to use as an arts and cultural hall for Nan province and the ancient Lanna culture learning centre, Patchasak added.