Justice minister targets seizing THB100 billion a year from drug dealers

The justice minister said that before he took office, no more than 900 million baht in assets were seized from the drug trade. Citing data from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, he said that amount was only a fraction of the estimated 2 trillion baht per year of illicit drugs produced in the Golden Triangle.

Somsak made the comments while chairing a meeting of senior officials from 11 state agencies involved in the fight against the drug trade, including his ministry, the Office of the Attorney General, the Narcotics Control Board, and the Narcotics Suppression Bureau of the Royal Thai Police.

The justice minister also thanked Chuwit Kamolvisit for information he provided that led authorities to investigate a Chinese gang allegedly involved in the narcotics trade. “He is an exemplary and courageous citizen,” Somsak said of the former massage-parlour tycoon.

Chuwit is eligible for a reward equivalent to 5% of any assets seized based on the information he provided, the minister said, adding that if the total value was 2 billion baht, Chuwit would receive 100 million baht.

