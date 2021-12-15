Somsak meets officials over rising number of detained suspects escaping

The minister said the meeting came because he wanted to cheer up and encourage the concerned officials because, after all, he knew they were working hard and were tired.

He asked them to let him know if they encountered any problem.

Somsak said nine prisoners that escaped on Saturday were from the Thung Noi temporary detention centre in Nakhon Pathom.

He said if an investigation revealed that any officer helped the prisoners escape, the officer would be dismissed and face legal action.