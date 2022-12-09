Thai Tourists can now make DuitNow QR payments in Malaysia via Boost

This new feature makes it easier for tourists to make cashless payments in the country with their own eWallets.

Tourists will just need to scan the Boost DuitNow QR code, and then receive a request to put in their purchase amount in Malaysian Ringgit (MYR). An automatic conversion will then be deducted from their country's eWallet.

In the first phase, this feature is currently available for Thai tourists via participating financial institutions' mobile payments applications from CIMB Thai, Siam Commercial Bank, Bangkok Bank, Krungthai Bank and Bank of Ayudhya.