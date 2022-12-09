Sales already up 20% at Bangkok's Motor Expo 2022, with SUVs and EVs in demand

Sales in the first half of the expo (November 30 to December 6) totalled 13,521 four-wheel vehicles and 2,650 motorcycles, said Kwanchai Paphatphong. The annual motor show in Impact Muang Thong Thani’s Challenger Hall ends on Monday (December 12).

Kwanchai said 748,021 people had visited the event since last Wednesday, with another 98,347 attending online.

The improving Covid-19 situation has boosted the number of people visiting the expo in person to witness the latest automotive technology, organisers added.

Also attracting crowds is the lucky draw for people who purchase a vehicle at the fair, with a new MG ZS e-vehicle worth 1.26 million baht as first prize.

The big hits of this year's expo are sports utility vehicles and e-vehicles, Kwanchai said.

“SUV booths are attracting the most visitors this year, while electric vehicle booths are also popular with environmentally conscious consumers.”

He also expected motoring enthusiasts to pour in at Impact during this long weekend (December 10-12).

