Thai film industry ‘held back by lack of funding and audience support’

The most difficult thing about being a filmmaker in Thailand is the complete lack of support, director Chantana Tiprachartm said at the seminar focused on Thailand’s soft power in the global movie market.

She added that many of her peers had to fund their own films because there were no other options, pointing to a film released by director Thapanee Loosuwan this year.

"For example, look at ‘Blue Again’ by Thapanee Loosuwan. It took eight years to complete,” Chantana said, adding that the film was selected to open the Busan Film Festival this year.

“The difficulty of making just one film in Thailand is enough to kill off the talent. Thailand’s film industry cannot flourish because it is too difficult to make films here,” added Chantana, director of the film “Nha Harn” and a member of the Thai Film Directors Association.

She said it was crucial to help filmmakers, particularly new ones, complete their films.

Pramote Boonnumsuk, a member of the Culture Ministry's Thai Media Fund (TMF), Pornchai Wongsri-udomporn, a member of the National Federation of Thai Film Associations, and Chantana Tiprachartm, director of Nha Harn Film and a member of the Thai Film Directors Association joined the discussion.