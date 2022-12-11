Titan shatters record with $1.3 million bid for lucky license plate
The much-coveted “9กก 9999” license plate fetched a record-breaking 45.09 million baht at an auction of special plates under the "9กก" category on Saturday, the Department of Land Transport said.
The category combines a repetition of “Kor” – the first letter of the Thai script – with a lucky number. It has never been auctioned before.
Investment firm Titan Capital Group Holding won the auction, which drew 202 bids.
"The number ‘9’ is synonymous with the phrase ‘take a step forward’ in Thai, while Chinese people believe the number will bring prosperity to trade,” the department explained.
The previous auction record was set in 2003 when the department received 28.10 million baht for plate "8กก 8888".
The department is auctioning 301 "9กก" plates from Saturday to Sunday at its headquarters in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district.
The proceeds will be spent on promoting road safety and purchasing medical equipment for people who were disabled in road accidents.
Related stories: