International film experts pinpoint the main hurdle facing Thai cinema – Thais

The biggest hurdle facing Thai cinema is at home, they agreed.

Thai audiences do not support Thai films.

"It is not about nationalism to support your own country's film. I simply ask that you be self-loving. Who will love you if you don't love yourself?" Park Sungho, a programmer at the Busan International Film Festival, said at "The Opportunities for Thai Film in International Film Festivals" seminar.

Park was joined on the panel by Paolo Bertolin of the Venice Film Festival's Selection Committee, Samuel Jamier of the New York Asian Film Festival, Sabrina Baracetti of the Udine Far East Film Festival, Thomas Bertache of the Udine Far East Film Festival, and Donsaron Kovitvanitcha, director of the World Film Festival of Bangkok, which concludes today.

The panelists agreed that Thai filmmakers are not novices in the international film market, noting that several Thai films have been massively successful internationally in terms of revenue, awards, and positive reviews over the last three decades.

Still, many film industry professionals, including Thais, are perplexed as to why Thai films are not as popular – or as widely distributed – as films from other Asian countries, particularly those from Japan and Korea.