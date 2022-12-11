Bo Mya’s son offers to hunt down Tak gold-shop robbers

Maj-General Nerdah Bo Mya, who commands the KNU forces in Kawthoolei at the border of Tak’s Phop Phra and Umhphang districts, said on Sunday that he would help find the two men. The men, a Hmong tribesman and a Myanmar national, reportedly fled into KNU-controlled territory.

To launch the manhunt, the commander said he would require photographs and an official request from the Thai police.