UNAids praises Thailand for wiping out mother-to-child HIV infections

Taoufik Bakkali, director of the UNAids regional support team for Asia Pacific, said on Sunday that the meeting in Thailand will motivate the fulfilment of commitments made by the community of nations in 2021.

“We are grateful to Thailand for its global Aids response leadership. The country has taken significant strides toward ending its HIV epidemic and is setting an example to the world of translating political will into action,” Bakkali said.

Thailand has made considerable progress in the battle against Aids, especially in providing life-saving tests and treatment to people living with HIV.

Thailand was the first country in the region to have been validated in 2016 for eliminating mother-to-child HIV transmissions.

The country has also joined the Global Partnership to Eliminate all Forms of HIV-related Stigma and Discrimination, the UNAids said.

Since 2010, Aids-related deaths in Thailand have dropped by 65% and new infections by 58%. Last year, some 94% of people living with HIV in Thailand were aware of their status, 91% of those diagnosed were being treated and 97% of them achieved viral suppression.

Trisulee said UNAids also congratulated Thailand for integrating HIV treatment into its universal healthcare system, thus making it possible to control HIV transmission sustainably.

“Knowledge of Thailand’s success will be shared with the 22 members of UNAids during the meeting,” Trisulee said.