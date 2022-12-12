15th World Film Festival of Bangkok wraps up with Apichatpong bagging Victor Award

The award was created in memory of Kriengsak “Victor” Silakong, the film festival’s long-time director who died unexpectedly on March 27 this year.

While receiving the honour, Apichatpong applauded Kriengsak for his work in making the World Film Festival a showcase for emerging filmmakers from across the world.

Remembering Kriengsak for his love for life, Apichatpong called on the audience to observe a minute of silence in his honour.

He then shared his thoughts on the 25 years he has spent in the film industry.

“So far, I honestly don’t know why I make films. To all the other filmmakers here, do you know why you make films? I only know that for me, it’s not about telling a story, but connecting to this vast world of people,” he said. “Tonight this award reminds us to keep asking questions and to appreciate the mystery of this journey.”

Recounting a disparaging remark a senior government official made some 15 years ago that nobody would want to see his films, Apichatpong gleefully said: “The fact is I’m still here."